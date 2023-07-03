An American lawyer who has spent the past two-and-a-half years in Cambodian prison for raping four children is now facing five federal counts in the US – after being deported back to the states earlier this month.

Currently being kept under house arrest in Tampa, 42-year-old Rugh James Cline is facing 170 years in prison for his alleged crimes, which include alleged payments to rape four minors in the Southeast Asian nation back in 2019.

According to the lawman’s indictment, he arrived in Cambodia in May of that year with a photo or video showing two Cambodian children engaged in sex acts – before and after raping two minors under the age of 15 on multiple different occasions.

The trip was the second in a matter of months for the Florida lawyer, with the first made in February – during which time prosecutors believe he either recorded the media which featured one child as young as ’12 years old.’

The indictment alleges Cline paid to abuse a total of four minors ‘multiple times’ on both trips.

READ MORE