Florida is experiencing an increase in LEPROSY cases with nearly 20% of cases across the country coming from the center of the state

Florida has been a huge surge in leprosy cases, with rising evidence suggesting the disease is becoming endemic in the southeastern United States.

Leprosy, which is scientifically known as Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease that primarily affects the skin and peripheral nervous system.

The number of reported leprosy cases in the southeastern states has more than doubled over the past decade, according to the CDC.

Florida is witnessing an increase in leprosy cases lacking traditional risk factors, the body added.

A 54-year-old man in central Florida was diagnosed with lepromatous leprosy in 2022, He sought treatment at a dermatology clinic for a painful and progressive erythematous rash. The lesions began on his distal extensor extremities and progressed to involve his trunk and face

It noted that Central Florida accounts for 81 per cent of cases reported in the state and almost one fifth of nationally reported cases.

There were 159 new cases reported in the US in 2020, the CDC said in a recently published research letter regarding emerging infectious diseases, citing data from the National Hansen’s Disease Program.

READ MORE