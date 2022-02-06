INDEPENDENT:

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has drafted “anti-mob” legislation to include looting in expanded “Stand Your Ground” laws that would increase protections for a shooting defence to riots.

The push to expand self-defence laws comes after civil unrest erupted across the United States and Florida over the summer in the lead up to the presidential election.

It would add looting the list of “forcible felonies” to justify the use of force against people who commit a burglary within 500 feet of violent or disorderly assembly, according to the “anti-mob legislation draft” obtained by The Miami Herald under a public records request.

