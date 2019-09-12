FOX NEWS:

A tattoo-covered Florida inmate “with a history of violent behavior” was recaptured Wednesday, more than 12 hours after he climbed a fence and escaped from a state hospital where he was being treated, authorities said.

John Ireland, 33, eluded authorities until a resident recognized the escaped patient’s tattooed face in Oakland Park and alerted police, the Pembroke Pines Police Department wrote in a news release early Thursday.

The agency said Ireland will be charged for his escape from South Florida State Hospital, where he was a court-ordered patient. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, police said.

Police described Ireland as a 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound male with facial tattoos. One tattoo on his right cheek appeared to contain the word “death.”