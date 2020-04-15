The Washington Times

An inmate freed from the Hillsborough County Jail in Tampa to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is back behind bars after allegedly murdering a man the day after his release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday. Joseph Edwards Williams, 26, was sprung from jail along with 163 detainees said to be low-level offenders on March 19, according to records from the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Williams had been arrested on March 13 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Local authorities say he fatally shot a man on March 20 in the county’s Progress Village area. He was arrested late Monday and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, a gun charge and resisting an officer.

