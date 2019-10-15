FraudsCrooksCriminals.COM

He stole a car and left a disabled dog to die in the back seat, authorities say A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a disabled dog after police say he stole a Volvo and left the beloved canine trapped inside the car to die of heat stroke. Jephthe Jeanfrancois [some news accounts split this name making it Jean Francois.—-ed] was arrested on 15 charges including multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and causing suffering and death to an animal, records show. Jeanfrancois appeared in court Thursday representing himself and declining the services of a public defender. Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said in court Thursday that when Jean Francois broke into the car, the handicapped dog was in the back seat. “He stole the vehicle, he discarded the vehicle, leaving this dog stranded to its own devices locked in the car,” he said. “When the car was later found, the dog was found unfortunately deceased and what I can only imagine greatly suffered.”

