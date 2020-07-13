Tampa Bay Times:

He was playing video games when he heard someone breaking into his home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Two armed intruders were shot dead and a third was wounded when a homeowner fired on them early Friday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner said he was inside his home playing video games when at about 12:43 a.m. he heard the glass of his laundry room door shatter, according to a sheriff’s report. He saw an arm reach inside to unlock the door. Then the homeowner said he saw a masked man walk in and aim a gun at him.

The homeowner said he grabbed his Glock 9mm pistol, which was just a few feet away, and fired several times at the intruder. He saw the intruder fall down, the report said.

Then a second masked intruder entered the house, and the homeowner said he fired at him, too. That intruder also collapsed.

The masked men were aiming their weapons at the homeowner when they were shot, said Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The homeowner said he then saw a third intruder enter, the report said. The homeowner started firing again, but said his Glock jammed. Then he said he grabbed a Kriss Vector 10mm semi-automatic rifle, but didn’t fire it. The third intruder had run away.

The homeowner said he called his neighbor for help and told him he had just shot two intruders. While the homeowner was on the phone with 911, he said, he heard his neighbor yelling outside: The neighbor had detained the third intruder, who was wounded, at gunpoint in the front yard. The homeowner went outside to help.

