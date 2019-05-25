FOX NEWS:

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Thursday a bill to outlaw childlike sex dolls in his state.

The bill “prohibits a person from knowingly having in his or her possession, custody, or control an obscene, childlike sex doll.” Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure. Violation of the law is a first-degree misdemeanor. Violations thereafter will result in a second-degree felony.

“These are anatomically correct, lifelike silicone dolls that are eerily similar to real human children made for the sole purpose of sexual gratification,” Democratic state Sen. Lauren Book said in a statement. “Just as viewing child pornography lowers the inhibitions of child predators, so do these childlike sex dolls that have no place in the state of Florida.”