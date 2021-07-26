BREITBART:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has put @benandjerrys Ben & Jerry’s and its British manufacturer Unilever on a state watch list for its decision to stop the sale of its products in “disputed territories” in and around Israel.



The move to take a pro-Palestinian stance led DeSantis to send a letter on Thursday to the State Board of Administration to ask it to “immediately place Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever on the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List.”



The list is part of a state law passed in 2016 that gives companies 90 days to “cease the boycott of Israel in order to avoid qualifying for investment prohibition.”



Meanwhile, Ben & Jerry’s responded by doubling down on its support of Palestinians in the wake of the listing. “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT),” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement released on Monday.



The company also said it would continue to sell products in Israel through “a different arrangement.”

More at Breitbart