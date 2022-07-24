Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the Chinese Communist Party on Friday for buying up huge chunks of farmland and other properties in the Sunshine State.

Speaking to Fox News‘ Laura Ingraham, DeSantis – considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate and currently running for re-election in Florida – said Beijing purchasing American real estate is a growing concern.

‘I don’t think they should be able to do it. I think the problem is these companies have ties to the CCP, and it’s not always apparent on the face of whatever a company is doing – but I think it’s a huge problem.’

The governor’s solution has been to begin banning what he calls ‘undue influence from rogue states,’ like China‘s ruling party.

The state has already banned what’s known as a ‘Confucius Institutes,’ public educational and cultural promotion programs designed to educate people about China, thereby giving the CCP undue influence over systems of higher learning.

