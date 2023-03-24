A Florida firefighter has revealed that he lost vision in one eye after using eye drops laced with drug-resistant bacteria – and he has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers.

Naples Fire Capt. Adam Di Sarro said he used EzriCare Artificial Tears for dryness in his left eye for several years without any problems until last fall, CBS News reported.

“The redness came on, the irritation came on, a lot of itching, and it was abnormal,” Di Sarro told the outlet. “It just progressively got worse, to the point where I couldn’t even see within a few hours.”

When antibiotics wouldn’t solve the infection, doctors feared he would lose his eye.

“That was hard and is still hard because I’m still not at work — going on five months,” Di Sarro said.

