Florida father says his baby started to go bald after ex-chemistry student injected opioids under door

A distraught Florida dad claims he, his wife and their infant daughter all suffered hair loss after a neighbor allegedly injected an opioid concoction under their door.

Umar Abdullah, 36, alleges he and his family endured vomiting, dizziness and severe headaches after Xuming Li, also 36, was caught on camera squirting a liquid containing methadone, hydrocodone and a third unknown noxious element through their door frame.

He and his wife also found “clumps of hair” on their baby girl’s pillow several times in June, as Li allegedly engaged in a month-long “torture” campaign over noise complaints.

“Our baby was losing her hair,” Abdullah told the Daily Mail.

“In that one month, we noticed our baby’s unusual hair in the shower. We Googled and realized babies don’t experience hair loss, and we noticed our hair in the shower as well.

READ MORE