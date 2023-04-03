On Friday, the body of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley was found in the mouth of a Florida alligator in Lake Maggiore and the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with murder for both the deaths of the boy and his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey, who was discovered dead in her apartment on Thursday.

Fox News reports St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway said, “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that we found the body of Taylen Mosley. My condolences to his family.”

“We are sorry it has had to end this way,” Holloway added.

Authorities charged Mosley with two counts of first degree murder following a search for the boy after his mother was found fatally stabbed in her apartment on Thursday.

After the mother, Pashun Jeffrey, was discovered both state and federal authorities launched into a manhunt.

Lakes and ponds surrounding the apartment complex were searched by local Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, Clearwater Fire Rescue, and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue teams. Cadaver dogs were deployed by Search and Rescue of Central Florida.

Fox reports that “evening officers were alerted to an alligator seen with something in its mouth.”

