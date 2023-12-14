Florida Detransitioner Isabelle Ayala who went from female to male at 14 – only to reverse the treatment three years later – sues American Academy of Pediatrics

A Florida woman who transitioned from female to male at the age of 14, only to detransition three years later, is telling her story in a new documentary, hoping it makes others think twice.

Isabelle Ayala, now 20, is suing the American Academy of Pediatrics, claiming she was given testosterone after one 45-minute appointment while living in Rhode Island.

She told the documentary makers she is relieved surgery was never offered to her, as she would have wanted it – and would have ruined her life.

‘I just really don’t want this to happen to other vulnerable young girls,’ said Ayala.

She said doctors only looked at her for minutes before she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

‘If I was just evaluated a little more this would have never happened – but it took you 45 minutes to change my entire life and give me irreversible health issues.’

