Florida Department of Health Advises Against Latest Coronavirus Booster

The Florida Department of Health is advising against the latest coronavirus booster shot for individuals younger than the age of 65, issuing several warnings, highlighting the potential adverse effects, including cardiovascular conditions such as myocarditis.

The department released its guidance on September 13 following the federal government’s approval of the latest mRNA booster shot on September 11.

“While the initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) utilizing human clinical trial data, the most recent booster approval was granted in the absence of any meaningful booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans,” the Florida Department of Health wrote, contending that the federal government “failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

