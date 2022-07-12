A Florida school board cut off a dad’s microphone, saying that the content he was reading was “pornography” as he tried to expose the materials he said were in schools.

The Clay County School District dad, Bruce Friedman, told Fox News Digital, “These books are so vile that reading any excerpt that I captured will end this interview.”

“Somebody failed drastically in their mission to protect children,” said Friedman, the president of Florida’s No Left Turn in Education, a group focused on exposing indoctrination in U.S. public schools. “As soon as I announced that I was going to read from some books that parents… found in the public school libraries that are clearly pornographic, [they] had the mic cut off.”

At a June 30 school board meeting, Friedman began to read from one of the books.

“I’m going to read things; if there’s children watching, cover their ears,” he said at the meeting.

