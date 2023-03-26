A Florida couple visiting Haiti was kidnapped nearly an hour after landing as their captors demand $200,000 for their safe return.

Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, both 33, were taken on March 18, by a local gang, who stopped their Port-au-Prince bus and demanded all Americans get off, according to their family.

The couple’s grieving family warned them to stay away from the country that is overrun with political unrest and gangs.

‘We were very worried when they said they were going, we told them not to go but they wanted to go,’ relative Nikese Toussaint, told ABC7.

A family-friend traveling with them from the airport to the nearby city of Leogan was also taken.

