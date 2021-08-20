The Orlando Sentinel:

RELATED STORY: Chicago pharmacist arrested for selling real COVID-19 vaccine cards

A Florida couple were arrested and cited $8,000 for using fake vaccination cards for a Hawaii vacation for themselves and their two children, authorities said.

An airport screener became suspicious because the couple’s two children also had vaccination cards, and both are too young to be vaccinated, NBC 6 Miami reported.

Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, of Miami Beach were arrested on August 11 and were each charged with falsifying a vaccine card.

Daniela Dalmazzo was also charged with two counts of submitting fake documents for the kids’ fake cards, prosecutors said.

“The screener at the airport, when they came through, noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine, and that’s how we got involved,” said Special Agent Joe Logan with the Hawaii Attorney General’s office.

More at The Orlando Sentinel