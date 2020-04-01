The Washington Times

Rep. Frederica Wilson said the coronavirus pandemic is a “gendered” crisis because women are disproportionately serving on the frontlines. The Democrat, who represents some of the hardest-hit areas of South Florida, tweeted to her 75,000 followers Tuesday afternoon: “In so many ways, the #COVID19 pandemic is a gendered crisis. We’re disproportionately on the frontlines as healthcare workers, food service workers, grocery.” Ms. Wilson’s tweet is being “ratioed,” which means it’s garnering far more responses than likes and shares, a phenomenon that typically happens with unpopular posts.

