Fox News:

The University of Tampa announced on Saturday that five of its students have tested positive for coronavirus and are recovering after returning from a spring break trip.

The students were not identified and it’s unclear where they traveled or how many people were with them. None have been hospitalized and they are reportedly self-isolating now.

They traveled together with other UT students during the schools’ break which took place from March 8 through 15.

“UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19,” the school said on Twitter. “We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery.”

Read more at Fox News