Florida chemistry student caught on camera injecting opioid ‘chemical agent’ under neighbor’s door

A Florida chemistry student was caught on a neighbor’s hidden camera allegedly injecting an opioid “chemical agent” underneath their front door, causing the family and their newborn baby to fall ill, according to police. Umar Abdullah and his pregnant wife moved into their new condo in Tampa in June 2022 and were warmly welcomed by other residents in the building.

Shortly after, however, Abdullah began receiving texts from his disgruntled downstairs neighbor, Xuming Li, a seemingly “regular guy” who complained about losing sleep and hearing the toilet seat move, he told WFLA. After months of quarreling, Abdullah said, he, his wife and their daughter started feeling dizzy and vomiting. “I look at my daughter,” Abdullah told the outlet. “Her eyes were full of tears. She was not crying, but her eyes were full of tears.”

