A former judicial candidate in Florida who made hateful, bigoted comments about Muslims and homosexuals on social media has been suspended from practicing law, according to reports. Donald Mcbath, a 62-year-old former us army major who lost his bid to become a sixth judicial circuit judge last year, was barred Friday from working as a divorce and family attorney for 91 days for failing to “maintain the dignity” needed by judges and lawyers in Florida, the Tampa bay times reported. The florida supreme court noted 15 troubling remarks Mcbath previously posted on Facebook or twitter, including a February 2017 warning for others to “never trust a Muslim” and comparisons of homosexuality to mental illness.

