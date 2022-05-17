Newsmax

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “fighting harder for cartels” than he is for Americans, based on documents she has reviewed from Customs and Border Protection. “Secretary Mayorkas is the head of the Department of Homeland Security, charged with protecting our homeland and the American people,” Moody said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Monday. “From the document that we found through litigation, it shows that he is working harder for the Mexican cartels, he is working harder for the unvetted illegal immigrants flooding into our borders, than he is at protecting the American people.” According to the document obtained by Moody’s litigation with CBP, “Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) will exploit migration flows and entrench themselves in the smuggling cycle. TCOs endanger vulnerable individuals, amass illicit profits that feed cartel violence in Mexico and along the border, and create a volatile border environment.

