Florida accountant who suffered airport meltdown over his dogs is filmed swearing at transgender porn star neighbor’s husband while wearing a towel in shocking new clip

A Florida accountant who shot to infamy over an airport rant about his dogs was previously filmed semi-naked while screaming at his transgender porn star neighbor’s husband.Dustin Miller, 42, was filmed in a towel cursing at adult actress Austin Summers husband Dexter at the Fort Lauderdale apartment complex where both once lived.Miller was heard screaming: ‘Motherf*****g piece of s**t, f**k you.’Dexter replies: ‘Act crazy for the camera.’ And Miller happily replies, swearing: ‘F**k you, f**k you,’ before walking away.

