Florida: 35 Illegal Aliens Among 219 Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

A number of illegal aliens were arrested in a human trafficking sting operation in Polk County, Florida. this month, local law enforcement announced.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, 35 illegal aliens were among 219 arrested as part of the seven-day undercover operation. Of those illegal aliens, 12 were men seeking prostitutes, 18 were prostitutes, and three were victims of human trafficking.

“Thirty-five of them should not have been in the United States, but they were,” Judd said. “They were here as suspects, but they were also here as victims. They were forced, indentured into having to be here to pay off their transportation debt among other issues.”

