Florian Dagoury, currently the world’s best static freediving diver, was diagnosed with myocarditis and trivial mitral regurgitation after his second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Florian Dagoury is a French freediver, now based in Thailand, known for holding his breath for 10 minutes and 30 seconds and is currently the world’s top holder in apnea.

The freediver noticed that his heart rate was way higher than normal and his breath-hold capacities went down significantly after he took the vaccine. Ten days after taking the vaccine, he went to see a cardiologist and was told that it was a common side effect of the Pfizer vaccine and it will just pass. Forty days passed and still no progress, he went to see another cardiologist and he got diagnosed with Myocarditis and Trivial Mitral regurgitation. Florian then shared his testimony on his Instagram page: Just want to share my annoying experience after vaccination and perhaps have some testimonials from similar stories amount Freedivers. Did you get better? After my 2nd dose, I noticed that my heart rate was way higher than normal and my breath hold capacities went down significantly. During sleep, I’m at 65-70bpm instead of 37-45bpm. During the day I’m now always over 100bpm instead of 65bpm, even when I sit down and relax. Once I even reach 177bpm while having dinner with friends !!!! 10 days after my 2nd jab, I went to see a cardiologist and he told me it’s a common side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, nothing to worry about, just rest it will pass. 40days after 2nd jab, I had no progress so I went to see another cardiologist and got diagnosed with Myocarditis and Trivial Mitral regurgitation! Which is basically an inflammation of the heart muscles caused by the immune system and some tiny leaks of blood from the valves that no longer close properly. I’m now struggling to reach 8min breath hold, 150m dyn and I even have a strong urge to breathe doing 40m dives. 30% decrease on my diving performance roughly. My first thought and recommendation to Freedivers around the world are to choose a vaccine that is done the old fashion way like Sputnik, Sinovac, Sinopharm, etc…instead of those new mRNA vaccines.

