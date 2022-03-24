MLive.com

Danielle Green was removed from her position as Flint Community Schools Board of Education president Wednesday night after she allegedly attacked and assaulted Treasurer Laura MacIntyre during a committee meeting. Green, who did not attend the emergency meeting to consider her removal, allegedly slammed MacIntyre’s head into a desk, causing a concussion, grabbed her throat and punched her multiple times leaving blood. The altercation, which MacIntyre described as “unprovoked,” took place at a Finance Committee of the Whole meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the district’s administration building to discuss the district’s enhanced deficit elimination plan. That is when the alleged attack took place, MacIntyre said. “There was no fight. There was no argument. I was chairing a committee meeting and I was attacked, unprovoked,” she said at the emergency meeting. “There was no escalation, fight or attack previous to being attacked. … I was brutally attacked and had to seek medical attention. I am only here to see that the truth comes out and justice is served.” Police were called right away after the incident took place, said Charis Lee, board attorney. Green was not arrested at the scene. MacIntyre has filed a police report and the incident is currently under investigation, Lee said. MacIntyre told the board she has intentions to pursue charges to the full extent of the law. The school board voted to schedule an emergency meeting after the incident took place and unanimously voted to remove Green from her presidency. The school board doesn’t have the power to completely remove a board member from their elected position. However, if Green is convicted of a felony, her position on the board will be automatically voided, Lee said.

