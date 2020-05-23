CBS Local – New York:

CBS2 has learned some of the same international flights that have long been blamed for causing coronavirus to explode in our area are still operating.

So what are public officials doing to prevent another outbreak? CBS2’s Lisa Rozner demanded answers on Tuesday.

Pictures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show officers in masks and gloves screening international travelers in mid-March.

Data from flightaware.com shows in the last two weeks international flights to Newark Liberty Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport have arrived from China, South Korea, and much of Europe, including the United Kingdom and Italy.

