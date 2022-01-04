NEW YORK POST:

Pennsylvania has become the latest location where flights filled with illegal immigrants are being flown under the cover of darkness, according to reports.

At least five flights carrying the illegal immigrants landed at airports in Scranton and Allentown late last month from Texas, local outlet WFMZ reported.

Former GOP Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running for Pennsylvania governor, claimed the flights were sent at night by the Biden administration.

Barletta said one flight had landed at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown last Thursday. The others were directed to Scranton International Airport a week earlier.

