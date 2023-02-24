An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Wednesday after an “unruly” woman in first class allegedly tried to breach the cockpit — because she was upset at not being served a drink.

American Eagle Flight 3444 from Jacksonville, Florida, to Washington, DC, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport at about 3:40 p.m. “due to a security concern involving an unruly customer,” the airline said in a statement.

Tiffany Miles, 36, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and was released on bond, CNN reported, citing the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

In radio transmissions from Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police, officers are heard saying Miles “tried to breach the cockpit” and was “being somewhat restrained by the flight crew and other passengers,” according to CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration said she charged at the cockpit door.

