The Houston Chronicle:

The sun crept above the horizon as Gene Kranz walked into NASA’s mission control room in Houston, receiving a salute from the security guard along the way.

He traveled three floors up, walked down a gray hall and asked his fellow flight director, Glynn Lunney, how the previous night had been for the mission.

“It’s all peanuts,” Lunney told him.

Kranz lit up a cigarette. He was ready.

It was like any other day at the Manned Spacecraft Center — now called Johnson Space Center. Except it wasn’t.

On this day — July 20, 1969 — Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin would land on the moon.

“My team sounds great,” Kranz, now 85, said of that morning during a speech at Space Center Houston, the visitor’s center for Johnson, on Friday. “There’s no indication that today is any different than the hundreds of hours we spent in this room previously.”

Fifty years after that historic day — a day that changed the world forever — Kranz donned one of his famous white vests and walked the crowd at Space Center Houston through a silent movie of the day Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon.