Flight attendant ‘who secretly recorded 14-year-old girl in American Airlines flight bathroom’ is arrested – as cops claim he had videos of FOUR other minor female passengers on planes he’d worked on

A male flight attendant accused of trying secretly recording a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom onboard an American Airlines flight last year has been arrested – and cops say he had video footage of at least four minors on other flights.

Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to secretly record the teenage passenger while she was using the bathroom on the flight he was working on last September. She noticed a phone taped to the toilet and alerted her parents.

Police also say the Charlotte, North Carolina, resident had recordings of four other minor female passengers using lavatories on an aircraft he had worked on previously.

Thompson was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse images depicting a prepubescent minor.

Investigators said that about midway through the September 2, 2023, flight from Charlotte to Boston, the 14-year-old got up to use the main cabin lavatory nearest to her seat but found it was occupied.

READ MORE