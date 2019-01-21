NEW YORK POST:

An overweight passenger aboard a Taiwanese airliner forced flight attendants to remove his pants so he could use the toilet — then wipe his butt as he moaned in pleasure, according to reports.

A flight attendant for EVA Air — which only employs female cabin crew — described the crappy duty the paunchy perv subjected her and two of her colleagues to aboard the LA-to-Taipei flight on Saturday, according to Focus Taiwan.

The sicko, who was confined to a wheelchair, told the flight attendants that he needed assistance to use the lavatory about two hours into the flight.

“I felt that as a flight attendant, removing a passenger’s underwear was beyond the scope of my responsibilities,” the flight attendant told a news conference, where she was accompanied by reps from the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union.

“I told him we couldn’t help him, but he started yelling. He told me to go in there immediately and threatened to relieve himself on the floor,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“As the passenger’s genitals were now exposed, one of my colleagues brought a blanket, which I used to cover his modesty,” she continued. “But he very angrily slapped my hand away, saying he didn’t want it and only wanted me to remove his underwear so he could use the toilet.”

The man also insisted that they keep the door open because otherwise “he couldn’t breathe.”

The women managed to keep the door closed, but the man — whose weight was estimated to be 440 pounds — then refused to leave the bathroom unless they wiped his backside after he finished with his business.