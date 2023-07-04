Melanie Cox’s mammoth sore had gotten worse – much worse.

It started as a hot, puffy spot between her thumb and index finger, where she’d been injecting heroin for nearly two decades.

But soon, the lesion bloated into a grotesque, brownish-green slug.

It wasn’t the heroin that had rotted Cox’s flesh away.

It was the animal sedative known as “tranq,” which has infected every facet of the drug game and left healthcare workers bewildered and addicts reeling from its shocking side effects.

“You could put my hand to your lips and feel the heat emanating,” the 51-year-old mother of three told The Post last week in Asbury Park as she dabbed at the gauzy wound. “It was eating my hand away under the skin.”

More and more similarly sickening stories are being reported across the country as xylazine — more commonly known by its street name “tranq” – slithers its way into bags of heroin, cocaine, and meth to strike unsuspecting users who don’t know that they’re snorting, shooting and smoking a consciousness-erasing, flesh-rotting drug.

READ MORE