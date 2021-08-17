The New York Post:

Afghans packed inside US Air Force plane

A stunning photo shows over 600 Afghans crammed into a massive US Air Force cargo plane that safely evacuated Kabul’s international airport on Sunday night after the aircraft’s crew decided to let the refugees remain aboard.

Scores of Afghans attempting to flee the worn-torn country in the wake of the Taliban takeover rushed the partly-open ramp of the C-17 Globemaster III and packed the plane’s roomy hold for a flight to Qatar, according to Defense One, who obtained the jarring photo.

