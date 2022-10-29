Independent.co.uk

Christine Pelosi slams Kentucky senator for failing social distancing measures before positive coronavirus diagnosis

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter was briefly locked out of her Twitter account after the social media company determined her message about Republican Senator Rand Paul amounted to “glorification of violence”. On Sunday, political strategist Christine Pelosi wrote that “Rand Paul’s neighbour was right” after the Kentucky Republican tested positive for coronavirus and revealed he had continued his regular routine while waiting for results, potentially exposing others to the virus. In 2017, the senator’s neighbour in Bowling Green, Kentucky was sentenced to 30 days in jail after breaking five of the senator’s ribs, which forced doctors to remove a part of his lung. He also had pneumonia. Twitter rules state that users cannot “glorify, celebrate, praise or condone violent crimes, violent events where people were targeted because of their membership in a protected group, or the perpetrators of such acts” as well as “violent acts committed by civilians that resulted in death or serious physical injury”. The company removed her message for “violating the Twitter rules”.

