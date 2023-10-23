FLASHBACK: Leaked Audio Reveals Election Denier Hillary Clinton Suggests Rigging Palestine Election in 2006

On October 28, 2016, the New York Observer, owned by former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, released a leaked audio clip from back in 2006 in which Hillary Clinton proposed rigging a foreign election to achieve the desired outcome that she wanted.

The media did not report on the audio clip when it was released in 2016 because it would have been extremely damaging to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Gateway Pundit was one of the few news outlets in 2016 that covered this explosive report.

The audio, which is making rounds again on various news platforms due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, captured Hillary Clinton, during her tenure as a U.S. Senator, discussing the idea of rigging the Palestinian elections to ensure the “right” outcome.

