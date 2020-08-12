In April 2019, senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she believed the women who said they felt uncomfortable after being touched by former Vice President and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Senator Harris said last year at one of her campaign events that she believed accusers of Joe Biden, according to a report by The Hill.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” said Harris at an April 2019 event in Nevada.

Several women had come forward accusing Biden of touching them inappropriately and making them feel uncomfortable.

