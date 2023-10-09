FLASHBACK: Israel warned Biden admin weapons sent to Ukraine would end up in Iran

A high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander has expressed concern that weapons from the US and Western allies intended to aid Ukraine in their fight against Russia are now in the hands of Hamas terrorists and are being used to kill Israelis.

The commander told Newsweek in June on condition of anonymity that weapons, such as the Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile system, had been “diverted.” He said that those weapons were “…being monitored from paramilitary forces operating on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.”

According to the commander, “pro-Russian formations” were motivated to transfer “captured US-supplied weapons due to the close defense relationship between Moscow and Tehran.”

Pro-Ukrainian groups, motivated by financial gain smuggled the weapons primarily via the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

The commander told the outlet, “…they can research capabilities, and then learn how to manufacture them. I’m talking especially about Iran.” The Israeli commander continued, “The other problem is that we are very worried that some of these capabilities are going to fall to Hezbollah and Hamas’ hands.”

The commander added that due to the IDF’s focus on monitoring events in the Middle East, it is difficult to watch weapons coming from Europe and North Africa. “It’s really challenging to build the picture, but we see the signs. We see the signs, and this is very, very troubling.”

