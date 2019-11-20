GOP.COM

Flashback:

Behind closed doors and under oath, Gordon Sondland testified there were no preconditions regarding Ukrainian aid.

Today, Sondland testified President Trump said, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.” David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, testified that he was not aware of any conditions placed on aid to Ukraine.

Tim Morrison and Kurt Volker testified that there was no quid pro quo, no bribery, and no extortion. Alexander Vindman testified he cannot remember any Ukrainian ever mentioning any pressure to do investigations.

Jennifer Williams testified that she was unaware of any conditionality relating to a hold on foreign assistance.

Last week, Amb. Yovanovitch said she had “no” information about any criminal activity by Trump.

George Kent said “I do not have direct knowledge” of U.S aid ever being connected to opening a new investigation during his deposition.

Bill Taylor made clear the Ukrainians weren’t aware of any hold on military aid until August 29th during his deposition.

Stop The Madness.