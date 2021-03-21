Fox News:

Jason Miller tells Fox News’ ‘#MediaBuzz’ the platform will ‘completely redefine the game’

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers.

Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday that Trump will be reentering the social media space in two to three months with a new platform of his own that will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller said he expects Trump’s new venture to have tens of millions of users.

