Flaming Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane lights up the sky before making emergency landing in Miami

BREAKING REPORT : ⚠️ Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 from Miami International Airport CATCHES FIRE MID AIR..



DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/Qk6QLZ6U7E — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 19, 2024

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.

“The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA,” Atlas Air said in a statement, adding that it would conduct an inspection to determine the cause of the incident which occurred late on Thursday.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the left wing of the aircraft while in flight.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 747-8, Flightaware data showed.

Boeing’s 747-8 is powered by four General Electric GEnx engines.

