New York Post:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be putting the heat on Congress, but it’s her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who’s dropping the napalm.

In the last three weeks, he’s accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being a weak leader, moderate Dems of being racists, and took heat for a T-shirt glorifying a Nazi-sympathizing Indian nationalist.

“If you put in a gatekeeper who’s an arsonist, what is the message that you are sending?” asked Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

One Democratic DC source said the “incredibly polarizing” Harvard grad is “pushing this conflict between Pelosi and AOC.

“He and AOC are looking for enemies, they are looking for fight, they are looking to create controversy,” he said.