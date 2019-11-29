THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Both the New York Times and Washington Post published stories arguing that Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is on uneasy footing and nearing a collapse.

Harris, despite declaring her candidacy in front of over 20,000 people in January, has experienced a significant dip in the polls in recent months in part because voters still have questions about who she is and what she supports.

The Post reported, “As a result, her candidacy is now teetering, weighed down by indecision within her campaign, her limits as a candidate and dwindling funds that have forced her to retreat in some places at a moment she expected to be surging,” and labled her campaign “flailing.”

The Harris campaign recently laid off staffers to the ire of those left in the offices. Campaign manager Juan Rodriguez was pelted by questions from other members of the campaign following those layoffs earlier this month. Kelly Mehlenbacher, the Iowa operations director, roasted Rodriguez and Harris’s sister Maya, who’s also the campaign chairwoman, in her resignation letter. She has since joined the Bloomberg campaign.

The Times obtained Mehlenbacher’s resignation letter, in which she claimed, “This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” and added that, “With less than 90 days until Iowa we still do not have a real plan to win.”