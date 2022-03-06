NEW YORK POST:

A Florida police chief has been given the boot after an investigation found he engaged in discriminatory promotion practices, and remarked “that wall is too white” when looking at pictures of the department’s command staff.

Larry Scirotto — who took over the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in August — was fired by the city manager on Thursday, according to a press release. The report followed several discrimination complaints that alleged Scirotto, 48, made hiring and promotion decisions with an illegal race-based approach.

Scirotto, a former assistant chief in Pittsburgh, became the first openly gay chief hired in Fort Lauderdale last year. He is of mixed race.

