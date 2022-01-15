BREITBART:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat candidate for governor in the Sunshine State, compared her potential general election opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during an interview that aired on Florida Public Radio’s “The Florida Roundup” on Friday.

Host Melissa Ross asked Fried if she regretted her past comparisons, to which Fried said she did not and doubled down.

“Not at all,” she replied. “Growing up in Miami, and having neighbors that were Cubans, hearing stories of so many of our Floridians who have left dictatorships, and socialism, and communist countries, and coming here to the state of Florida for capitalism, for open opportunities to succeed. He is doing everything possible to take away power from local governments, taking away people’s ability to protest, making it harder to vote, talking about, you know, banning books. That’s what dictators do. Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people.”

“You know, I’m sorry — I’m a student of history too,” Fried continued. “I saw the rise of Hitler. I’ve learned of those stories.”

