A group of rioters in Portland busted multiple windows and defaced storefronts during Thanksgiving Day unrest in the city, according to police.

At least 10 businesses were defaced and attacked by the violent demonstration including grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a mailing store and several other unspecified retail locations, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The phrases “Fuck Ur Thxgiving,” “Land Back” and “You Don’t give aF about Black PPL” were tagged in graffiti while officers noted “thousands of dollars of damage” throughout the night, the department said.

A total of three people ranging in age from 23 to 38 were each charged with ten counts of criminal mischief, and a juvenile was arrested, PPB wrote. One of the arrestees was found with a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, according to the release.

According the Portland police:

Officers arrested three adults who were booked into the Multnomah County jail:

24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

Officers found one adult in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. That person was referred out of custody to the district attorney’s office for potential weapons charges. One juvenile was detained and referred to the court for crimes related to property damage.

