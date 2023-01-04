Five people were wounded in a series of Midtown slashings and stabbings during a bloody three-hour span early Tuesday, cops said.

Port Authority officers arrested Luis D. Rosas, who they say is responsible for three of the slashings that took place near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Rosas targeted his first victim Monday night when he approached a 41-year-old man on Eighth Ave. near W. 39th St. around 9:15 p.m. and asked him for a cigarette, police and sources said.

The victim declined, which enraged Rosas so much that he slashed the smoker across the face, cops said.

READ MORE