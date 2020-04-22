THE HILL.COM

The coronavirus pandemic has upended food supply chains, led to closures of meat producing plants and left Americans with the unsettling experience of seeing empty shelves at supermarkets. Coupled with the run on toilet paper that led to severe shortages, recent events are leading Americans to wonder if the nation’s food supply is secure. Experts say that by and large, Americans don’t need to worry about food running out, but that does not mean all food will be readily available. “I think we have a strong food supply system, and it’s diversified enough to provide the products to consumers,” said Olga Isengildina Massa, an associate professor of agriculture and applied economics at Virginia Tech. “Obviously it has a lot of hiccups right now, but we’re working through the system,” she added.

