Five teens now charged in savage mob beating at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Five Florida teenagers have been charged in the vicious, caught-on-video mob beating of a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the site of one of the nation’s worst school shootings.The fifth teen linked to the savage Dec. 12 beating turned himself in at the Coral Springs Police Department on Monday morning — with cops still looking for one more suspect, WPLG-TV News reported.The disturbing video first posted by TMZ shows a lone teenager, who has not been identified, being attacked by a half-dozen students who kicked and punched him repeatedly — until one young brute hurls him to the pavement head-first.The victim suffered a skull fracture and other injuries.Officials at the Parkland school identified the alleged attackers, and police obtained arrest affidavits Thursday.“The safety of our community and schools remains our top priority,” the department said in a press release. “On a daily basis, we have approximately 50 officers from multiple specialized units who are assigned to patrol areas around schools during dismissal. In this incident, we did have two patrol officers around North Community Park during dismissal time.”Suspects in high school beating.

READ MORE